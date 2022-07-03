Skip to main content

How to watch David Goffin vs. Frances Tiafoe at Wimbledon

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 16 of Wimbledon in London is the destination where Frances Tiafoe and David Goffin will meet for their July 3 matchup, which can be watched on ABC.

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Sunday, July 3
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Goffin vs. Tiafoe Matchup Info

David GoffinFrances Tiafoe

58

World Rank

28

21-15

2022 Match Record

15-13

50-37

2022 Set Record

41-37

Halle Open

Last Tournament

Viking International Eastbourne

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

David Goffin vs. Frances Tiafoe Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32, Goffin won 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 7-5 versus Ugo Humbert on Friday.
  • Tiafoe is coming off a 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-4 victory over No. 38-ranked Alexander Bublik in the Round of 32 on Friday.
  • Goffin has played 36 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 23.8 games per match (32.6 in five-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Goffin has won 74.4% of his games on serve, and 28.4% on return.
  • Goffin has won 81.8% of his service games on grass, and 36.2% of his return games.
  • Tiafoe has played 28.8 games per match (36.9 in five-set matches) in his 28 matches so far this year across all court types.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Tiafoe has won 78.4% of his games on serve, and 21.9% on return.
  • Tiafoe has won 84.9% of his service games on grass, and 21.6% of his return games.

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Fourth Round

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
imago1012925508h
