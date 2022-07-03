How to watch David Goffin vs. Frances Tiafoe at Wimbledon
The Round of 16 of Wimbledon in London is the destination where Frances Tiafoe and David Goffin will meet for their July 3 matchup, which can be watched on ABC.
How to watch David Goffin vs. Frances Tiafoe at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, July 3
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Grass
Goffin vs. Tiafoe Matchup Info
|David Goffin
|Frances Tiafoe
58
World Rank
28
21-15
2022 Match Record
15-13
50-37
2022 Set Record
41-37
Halle Open
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
David Goffin vs. Frances Tiafoe Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32, Goffin won 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 7-5 versus Ugo Humbert on Friday.
- Tiafoe is coming off a 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-4 victory over No. 38-ranked Alexander Bublik in the Round of 32 on Friday.
- Goffin has played 36 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 23.8 games per match (32.6 in five-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Goffin has won 74.4% of his games on serve, and 28.4% on return.
- Goffin has won 81.8% of his service games on grass, and 36.2% of his return games.
- Tiafoe has played 28.8 games per match (36.9 in five-set matches) in his 28 matches so far this year across all court types.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Tiafoe has won 78.4% of his games on serve, and 21.9% on return.
- Tiafoe has won 84.9% of his service games on grass, and 21.6% of his return games.
How To Watch
July
3
2022
Fourth Round
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)