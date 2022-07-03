How to watch Frances Tiafoe vs. David Goffin at Wimbledon
Fire up ABC on Sunday to watch the Round of 16 of Wimbledon, which features David Goffin taking on Frances Tiafoe.
How to watch David Goffin vs. Frances Tiafoe at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, July 3
- TV Channel: ABC
- Court Surface: Grass
Goffin vs. Tiafoe Matchup Info
|David Goffin
|Frances Tiafoe
58
World Rank
28
21-15
2022 Match Record
15-13
50-37
2022 Set Record
41-37
Halle Open
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
David Goffin vs. Frances Tiafoe Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32, Goffin was victorious 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 7-5 versus Ugo Humbert on Friday.
- Tiafoe is coming off a 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-4 win over No. 38-ranked Alexander Bublik in the Round of 32 on Friday.
- Through 36 matches so far this year (across all court types), Goffin has played 23.8 games per match (32.6 in five-set matches) and won 51.2% of them.
- Goffin has won 74.4% of his service games this year, and 28.4% of his return games.
- On grass, Goffin has won 81.8% of his service games and 36.2% of his return games.
- Tiafoe has played 28.8 games per match (36.9 in five-set matches) in his 28 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Thus far this year, Tiafoe has won 21.9% of his return games and 78.4% of his service games.
- On grass, Tiafoe has won 84.9% of his service games and 21.6% of his return games.
How To Watch
July
3
2022
Fourth Round
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
