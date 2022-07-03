Skip to main content

How to watch Heather Watson vs. Jule Niemeier at Wimbledon

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Heather Watson and Jule Niemeier are slated to square off on Sunday, July 3 in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon, and you can tune in to watch on ESPN.

How to watch Heather Watson vs. Jule Niemeier at Wimbledon

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Sunday, July 3
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Watson vs. Niemeier Matchup Info

Heather WatsonJule Niemeier

121

World Rank

97

16-16

2022 Match Record

14-10

34-41

2022 Set Record

35-22

Viking International Eastbourne

Last Tournament

Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 16

Heather Watson vs. Jule Niemeier Recent Performance

  • Watson defeated No. 140-ranked Qiang Wang 7-5, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the Round of 16.
  • Niemeier beat No. 101-ranked Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 on Friday to reach the Round of 16.
  • Through 32 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Watson has played 22.8 games per match (22.8 in three-set matches) and won 49.9% of them.
  • Watson has won 61.3% of her service games this year, and 32.7% of her return games.
  • Watson has won 70.7% of her service games on grass, and 34.5% of her return games.
  • Through 24 matches so far this year, Niemeier has played 20.7 games per match (20.7 in three-set matches) and won 56.2% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Niemeier has won 39.1% of her return games so far this year, and 70.3% of her service games.
  • Niemeier has won 66.7% of her service games on grass, and 44.6% of her return games.

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1012925508h
Golf

How to Watch Horizon Irish Open, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas24 minutes ago
USATSI_18614871
Cycling

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 3

By Phil Watson24 minutes ago
imago1012918544h
Tennis

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Round of 16

By Kristofer Habbas24 minutes ago
imago1003627624h
Cycling

How to Watch World Bike Tour - Lisboa 2022

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Elise Mertens vs. Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Tommy Paul vs. Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Tim van Rijthoven vs. Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Tim van Rijthoven at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy