How to watch Heather Watson vs. Jule Niemeier at Wimbledon
Heather Watson and Jule Niemeier are slated to square off on Sunday, July 3 in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon, and you can tune in to watch on ESPN.
How to watch Heather Watson vs. Jule Niemeier at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Grass
Watson vs. Niemeier Matchup Info
|Heather Watson
|Jule Niemeier
121
World Rank
97
16-16
2022 Match Record
14-10
34-41
2022 Set Record
35-22
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 16
Heather Watson vs. Jule Niemeier Recent Performance
- Watson defeated No. 140-ranked Qiang Wang 7-5, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the Round of 16.
- Niemeier beat No. 101-ranked Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 on Friday to reach the Round of 16.
- Through 32 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Watson has played 22.8 games per match (22.8 in three-set matches) and won 49.9% of them.
- Watson has won 61.3% of her service games this year, and 32.7% of her return games.
- Watson has won 70.7% of her service games on grass, and 34.5% of her return games.
- Through 24 matches so far this year, Niemeier has played 20.7 games per match (20.7 in three-set matches) and won 56.2% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Niemeier has won 39.1% of her return games so far this year, and 70.3% of her service games.
- Niemeier has won 66.7% of her service games on grass, and 44.6% of her return games.
How To Watch
July
3
2022
Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)