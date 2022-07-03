How to watch Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon
The July 3 matchup between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon can be watched on ABC.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, July 3
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Grass
Sinner vs. Alcaraz Matchup Info
|Jannik Sinner
|Carlos Alcaraz
13
World Rank
7
25-9
2022 Match Record
34-4
62-25
2022 Set Record
82-23
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32 on Friday, Sinner defeated No. 24-ranked John Isner, 6-4, 7-6, 6-3.
- Alcaraz defeated No. 36-ranked Oscar Otte 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 on Friday to reach the Round of 16.
- Sinner has played 34 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 25.8 games per match (31 in five-set matches).
- Sinner has won 27.7% of his return games so far this year, and 82.8% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Sinner has won 89.9% of his games on serve, and 22.1% on return.
- Alcaraz has played 38 matches so far this year (winning 59.1% of games across all court surfaces), and 27.1 games per match (35.6 in five-set matches).
- So far this year, Alcaraz has won 33.4% of his return games and 84.9% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Alcaraz has won 94.5% of his games on serve, and 23.2% on return.
How To Watch
July
3
2022
Fourth Round
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
