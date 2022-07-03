Skip to main content

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The July 3 matchup between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon can be watched on ABC.

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Sunday, July 3
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Sinner vs. Alcaraz Matchup Info

Jannik SinnerCarlos Alcaraz

13

World Rank

7

25-9

2022 Match Record

34-4

62-25

2022 Set Record

82-23

Viking International Eastbourne

Last Tournament

French Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32 on Friday, Sinner defeated No. 24-ranked John Isner, 6-4, 7-6, 6-3.
  • Alcaraz defeated No. 36-ranked Oscar Otte 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 on Friday to reach the Round of 16.
  • Sinner has played 34 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 25.8 games per match (31 in five-set matches).
  • Sinner has won 27.7% of his return games so far this year, and 82.8% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Sinner has won 89.9% of his games on serve, and 22.1% on return.
  • Alcaraz has played 38 matches so far this year (winning 59.1% of games across all court surfaces), and 27.1 games per match (35.6 in five-set matches).
  • So far this year, Alcaraz has won 33.4% of his return games and 84.9% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Alcaraz has won 94.5% of his games on serve, and 23.2% on return.

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Fourth Round

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1012925508h
Golf

How to Watch Horizon Irish Open, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas24 minutes ago
USATSI_18614871
Cycling

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 3

By Phil Watson24 minutes ago
imago1012918544h
Tennis

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Round of 16

By Kristofer Habbas24 minutes ago
imago1003627624h
Cycling

How to Watch World Bike Tour - Lisboa 2022

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Elise Mertens vs. Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Tommy Paul vs. Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Tim van Rijthoven vs. Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Tim van Rijthoven at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy