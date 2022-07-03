Skip to main content

How to watch Jelena Ostapenko vs. Tatjana Maria at Wimbledon

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

ABC will be showing the Round of 16 of Wimbledon, which includes Tatjana Maria playing Jelena Ostapenko on July 3.

How to watch Tatjana Maria vs. Jelena Ostapenko at Wimbledon

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Sunday, July 3
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Court Surface: Grass

Maria vs. Ostapenko Matchup Info

Tatjana MariaJelena Ostapenko

103

World Rank

17

13-8

2022 Match Record

23-11

29-21

2022 Set Record

48-31

Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Last Tournament

Viking International Eastbourne

Round of 16

Last Result

Runner-Up

Tatjana Maria vs. Jelena Ostapenko Recent Performance

  • Maria defeated No. 5-ranked Maria Sakkari 6-3, 7-5 on Friday to make the Round of 16.
  • In the Round of 32, Ostapenko won 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 versus Irina-Camelia Begu on Friday.
  • Maria has played 21.8 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches) in her 21 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Maria has won 74.5% of her service games so far this year, and 35.2% of her return games.
  • On grass, Maria has won 70.4% of her service games and 31.2% of her return games.
  • Ostapenko has played 34 matches this year (winning 55.5% of games across all court surfaces), and 21.8 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches).
  • Ostapenko has won 69.5% of her service games this year, and 41.3% of her return games.
  • On grass, Ostapenko has won 78% of her service games and 41% of her return games.

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Fourth Round

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
imago1012925508h
