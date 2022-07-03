How to watch Jelena Ostapenko vs. Tatjana Maria at Wimbledon
ABC will be showing the Round of 16 of Wimbledon, which includes Tatjana Maria playing Jelena Ostapenko on July 3.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, July 3
- TV Channel: ABC
- Court Surface: Grass
Maria vs. Ostapenko Matchup Info
|Tatjana Maria
|Jelena Ostapenko
103
World Rank
17
13-8
2022 Match Record
23-11
29-21
2022 Set Record
48-31
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Round of 16
Last Result
Runner-Up
Tatjana Maria vs. Jelena Ostapenko Recent Performance
- Maria defeated No. 5-ranked Maria Sakkari 6-3, 7-5 on Friday to make the Round of 16.
- In the Round of 32, Ostapenko won 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 versus Irina-Camelia Begu on Friday.
- Maria has played 21.8 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches) in her 21 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- Maria has won 74.5% of her service games so far this year, and 35.2% of her return games.
- On grass, Maria has won 70.4% of her service games and 31.2% of her return games.
- Ostapenko has played 34 matches this year (winning 55.5% of games across all court surfaces), and 21.8 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches).
- Ostapenko has won 69.5% of her service games this year, and 41.3% of her return games.
- On grass, Ostapenko has won 78% of her service games and 41% of her return games.
How To Watch
July
3
2022
Fourth Round
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Time
6:00
AM/EST
(Start your free trial today!)