How to watch Jule Niemeier vs. Heather Watson at Wimbledon

On Sunday, July 3 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Jule Niemeier and Heather Watson come together for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon. Watch it on ABC.

How to watch Heather Watson vs. Jule Niemeier at Wimbledon

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Sunday, July 3
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Court Surface: Grass

Watson vs. Niemeier Matchup Info

Heather WatsonJule Niemeier

121

World Rank

97

17-16

2022 Match Record

14-10

36-41

2022 Set Record

35-22

Viking International Eastbourne

Last Tournament

Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 16

Heather Watson vs. Jule Niemeier Recent Performance

  • Watson defeated Kaja Juvan 7-6, 6-2 on Friday in the Round of 32.
  • In the Round of 32 on Friday, Niemeier beat No. 101-ranked Lesia Tsurenko, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
  • Through 33 matches this year (across all court types), Watson has played 22.8 games per match (22.8 in three-set matches) and won 50.2% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Watson has won 33.3% of her return games and 62.1% of her service games.
  • Watson has won 72.1% of her service games on grass, and 36.2% of her return games.
  • Niemeier has played 24 matches this year, and 20.7 games per match across all court surfaces (20.7 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Niemeier has won 70.3% of her service games and 39.1% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Niemeier has won 66.7% of her games on serve, and 44.6% on return.

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Fourth Round

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
imago1012925508h
