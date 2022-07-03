How to watch Jule Niemeier vs. Heather Watson at Wimbledon
On Sunday, July 3 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Jule Niemeier and Heather Watson come together for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon. Watch it on ABC.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, July 3
- TV Channel: ABC
- Court Surface: Grass
Watson vs. Niemeier Matchup Info
|Heather Watson
|Jule Niemeier
121
World Rank
97
17-16
2022 Match Record
14-10
36-41
2022 Set Record
35-22
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 16
Heather Watson vs. Jule Niemeier Recent Performance
- Watson defeated Kaja Juvan 7-6, 6-2 on Friday in the Round of 32.
- In the Round of 32 on Friday, Niemeier beat No. 101-ranked Lesia Tsurenko, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
- Through 33 matches this year (across all court types), Watson has played 22.8 games per match (22.8 in three-set matches) and won 50.2% of them.
- Thus far this year, Watson has won 33.3% of her return games and 62.1% of her service games.
- Watson has won 72.1% of her service games on grass, and 36.2% of her return games.
- Niemeier has played 24 matches this year, and 20.7 games per match across all court surfaces (20.7 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Niemeier has won 70.3% of her service games and 39.1% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Niemeier has won 66.7% of her games on serve, and 44.6% on return.
How To Watch
July
3
2022
Fourth Round
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
