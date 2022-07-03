How to watch Marie Bouzkova vs. Caroline Garcia at Wimbledon
Check out ABC to see Sunday's matchup between No. 66 Marie Bouzkova and No. 55 Caroline Garcia in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon.
How to watch Marie Bouzkova vs. Caroline Garcia at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, July 3
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Grass
Bouzkova vs. Garcia Matchup Info
|Marie Bouzkova
|Caroline Garcia
66
World Rank
55
25-10
2022 Match Record
18-11
54-25
2022 Set Record
36-29
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Round of 64
Last Result
Runner-Up
Marie Bouzkova vs. Caroline Garcia Recent Performance
- Bouzkova defeated Alison Riske 6-2, 6-3 on Friday in the Round of 32.
- Garcia defeated Shuai Zhang 7-6, 7-6 on Friday in the Round of 32.
- In her 35 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Bouzkova has played an average of 21.7 games (21.7 in three-set matches).
- Bouzkova has won 73.7% of her service games this year, and 39.1% of her return games.
- On grass, Bouzkova has won 76.1% of her service games and 41.3% of her return games.
- Garcia has played 29 matches so far this year (winning 50.4% of games across all court surfaces), and 23.4 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Garcia has won 76% of her games on serve, and 24.8% on return.
- Garcia has won 78.7% of her service games on grass, and 27.9% of her return games.
How To Watch
July
3
2022
Fourth Round
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)