How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Tim van Rijthoven at Wimbledon

ABC is where you can tune in to Sunday's matchup between Novak Djokovic and Novak Djokovic in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon.

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Sunday, July 3
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Djokovic vs. van Rijthoven Matchup Info

Novak DjokovicTim van Rijthoven

3

World Rank

104

20-5

2022 Match Record

12-3

49-15

2022 Set Record

28-9

French Open

Last Tournament

Libema Open

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Runner-Up

Novak Djokovic vs. Tim van Rijthoven Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32, Djokovic won 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 versus Miomir Kecmanovic on Friday.
  • van Rijthoven beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 on Friday in the Round of 32.
  • Djokovic has played 25 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 24.2 games per match (28.6 in five-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Djokovic has won 33.6% of his return games and 83.2% of his service games.
  • On grass, Djokovic has won 91.1% of his service games and 38.1% of his return games.
  • In his 15 matches so far this year, van Rijthoven has played an average of 26.7 games across all court types (35.3 in five-set matches).
  • van Rijthoven has won 90.4% of his service games so far this year, and 22.9% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, van Rijthoven has won 91.4% of his games on serve, and 24.2% on return.

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Fourth Round

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
imago1012925508h
