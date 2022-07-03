Skip to main content

How to watch Ons Jabeur vs. Elise Mertens at Wimbledon

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Watch Elise Mertens and Ons Jabeur go toe to toe in Sunday's Round of 16 at Wimbledon on ABC.

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Sunday, July 3
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Mertens vs. Jabeur Matchup Info

Elise MertensOns Jabeur

31

World Rank

2

18-13

2022 Match Record

33-9

36-29

2022 Set Record

68-27

Viking International Eastbourne

Last Tournament

Bett1open

Round of 32

Last Result

Runner-Up

Elise Mertens vs. Ons Jabeur Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32, Mertens won 6-4, 7-5 versus Angelique Kerber on Friday.
  • In the Round of 32, Jabeur was victorious 6-2, 6-3 against Diane Parry on Friday.
  • Mertens has played 31 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 21.5 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Mertens has won 39.5% of her return games and 64.1% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Mertens has won 60.2% of her games on serve, and 39.8% on return.
  • Jabeur has played 42 matches this year (winning 57.6% of games across all court types), and 21.2 games per match (21.2 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Jabeur has won 42.7% of her return games and 72.8% of her service games.
  • On grass, Jabeur has won 85.1% of her service games and 48.7% of her return games.

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Fourth Round

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
