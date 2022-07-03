How to watch Ons Jabeur vs. Elise Mertens at Wimbledon
Watch Elise Mertens and Ons Jabeur go toe to toe in Sunday's Round of 16 at Wimbledon on ABC.
How to watch Elise Mertens vs. Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, July 3
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Grass
Mertens vs. Jabeur Matchup Info
|Elise Mertens
|Ons Jabeur
31
World Rank
2
18-13
2022 Match Record
33-9
36-29
2022 Set Record
68-27
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Bett1open
Round of 32
Last Result
Runner-Up
Elise Mertens vs. Ons Jabeur Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32, Mertens won 6-4, 7-5 versus Angelique Kerber on Friday.
- In the Round of 32, Jabeur was victorious 6-2, 6-3 against Diane Parry on Friday.
- Mertens has played 31 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 21.5 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Mertens has won 39.5% of her return games and 64.1% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Mertens has won 60.2% of her games on serve, and 39.8% on return.
- Jabeur has played 42 matches this year (winning 57.6% of games across all court types), and 21.2 games per match (21.2 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Jabeur has won 42.7% of her return games and 72.8% of her service games.
- On grass, Jabeur has won 85.1% of her service games and 48.7% of her return games.
How To Watch
July
3
2022
Fourth Round
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)