How to watch Tatjana Maria vs. Jelena Ostapenko at Wimbledon
ABC is where you can watch Sunday's matchup between Tatjana Maria and Tatjana Maria in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon.
How to watch Tatjana Maria vs. Jelena Ostapenko at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, July 3
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Grass
Maria vs. Ostapenko Matchup Info
|Tatjana Maria
|Jelena Ostapenko
103
World Rank
17
13-8
2022 Match Record
23-11
29-21
2022 Set Record
48-31
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Round of 16
Last Result
Runner-Up
Tatjana Maria vs. Jelena Ostapenko Recent Performance
- Maria defeated No. 5-ranked Maria Sakkari 6-3, 7-5 on Friday to advance to the Round of 16.
- In the Round of 32 on Friday, Ostapenko beat No. 43-ranked Irina-Camelia Begu, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.
- In her 21 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Maria has played an average of 21.8 games (21.8 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Maria has won 35.2% of her return games and 74.5% of her service games.
- On grass, Maria has won 70.4% of her service games and 31.2% of her return games.
- Ostapenko has played 34 matches so far this year, and 21.8 games per match across all court surfaces (21.8 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Ostapenko has won 41.3% of her return games and 69.5% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Ostapenko has won 78.0% of her games on serve, and 41.0% on return.
How To Watch
July
3
2022
Fourth Round
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)