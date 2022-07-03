How to watch Tim van Rijthoven vs. Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon
The Round of 16 of Wimbledon in London is the destination where Tim van Rijthoven and Novak Djokovic will meet for their July 3 match, which can be watched on ABC.
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Tim van Rijthoven at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, July 3
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Grass
Djokovic vs. van Rijthoven Matchup Info
|Novak Djokovic
|Tim van Rijthoven
3
World Rank
104
20-5
2022 Match Record
12-3
49-15
2022 Set Record
28-9
French Open
Last Tournament
Libema Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Runner-Up
Novak Djokovic vs. Tim van Rijthoven Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32, Djokovic was victorious 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 versus Miomir Kecmanovic on Friday.
- van Rijthoven is coming off a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 26-ranked Nikoloz Basilashvili in the Round of 32 on Friday.
- Djokovic has played 24.2 games per match (28.6 in five-set matches) in his 25 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- Djokovic has won 83.2% of his service games this year, and 33.6% of his return games.
- On grass, Djokovic has won 91.1% of his service games and 38.1% of his return games.
- van Rijthoven has played 15 matches this year, and 26.7 games per match across all court types (35.3 in five-set matches).
- van Rijthoven has won 90.4% of his service games so far this year, and 22.9% of his return games.
- On grass, van Rijthoven has won 91.4% of his service games and 24.2% of his return games.
How To Watch
July
3
2022
Fourth Round
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)