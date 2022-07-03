How to watch Tommy Paul vs. Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon
Check out ABC to watch Sunday's bout between No. 12 Cameron Norrie and No. 32 Tommy Paul in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, July 3
- TV Channel: ABC
- Court Surface: Grass
Norrie vs. Paul Matchup Info
|Cameron Norrie
|Tommy Paul
12
World Rank
32
30-12
2022 Match Record
22-16
71-37
2022 Set Record
50-42
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Cameron Norrie vs. Tommy Paul Recent Performance
- Norrie beat No. 93-ranked Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-1, 6-0 on Friday to reach the Round of 16.
- Paul defeated No. 68-ranked Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 on Friday to advance to the Round of 16.
- Through 42 matches this year (across all court types), Norrie has played 25.4 games per match (31 in five-set matches) and won 54.6% of them.
- Norrie has won 30.1% of his return games this year, and 79.6% of his service games.
- On grass, Norrie has won 85.4% of his service games and 31.4% of his return games.
- Paul has played 38 matches this year, and 25.3 games per match across all court types (29.8 in five-set matches).
- So far this year, Paul has won 25.3% of his return games and 77.4% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Paul has won 83.8% of his games on serve, and 27.3% on return.
How To Watch
July
3
2022
Fourth Round
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
