How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Fourth Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second half of the round of 16 at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships continues with Ons Jabeur in action today.

In the second half of action today at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, the round of 16 will set up the quarterfinals with a massive clash on the horizon in the men’s draw between number five Carlos Alcaraz Garfia and top-ranked Novak Djokovic if they can advance today.

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Fourth Round today:

Game Date: July 3, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Fourth Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Some of the best shots on the fifth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship feature the players in action here today:

There are two main events after the morning’s early six matches in the men’s and women’s singles draws.

First in the women’s draw, number three ranked Ons Jabeur looks to advance to the third quarterfinal of her career. The first came in 2020 at the Australian Open and the second last year here, at the Wimbledon Championships.

Jabeur takes on a tough competitor in No. 24 ranked Elise Mertens who has never made it past the round of 16 here at Wimbledon and has two quarterfinals on her resume, both at the U.S. Open (2019, 2020).

With top-ranked Iga Świątek out of the picture for the first time in eight tournaments and 37 straight matches, the major championship is wide open.

For the men, top-ranked Djokovic has a tough path to a final with Tim van Rijthoven in the round of 16, followed by a potential clash with young gun Alcaraz Garfia, then another shot at major No. 23 with Rafael Nadal potentially waiting for him in the finals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
