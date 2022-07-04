The Round of 16 at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships wraps up on Monday for both the men's and women's singles tournaments.

Action in the Round of 16 wraps up on Monday with four exciting matchups in both the men's and women's singles brackets.

On the men's side, the day is headlined by the matchup between No. 2 Rafael Nadal and No. 21 Botic van de Zandschulp to decide who advances to the quarterfinals. On the women's side, No. 4 Paula Badosa will be going up against No. 16 Simona Halep in the highest ranked matchup of the day.

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Round of 16 Today:

Match Date: July 4, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Action kicks off on Centre Court with American Brandon Nakashima looking to take down Nick Kyrgios. He is fresh off an upset win over No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Another Round of 16 matchup on Monday in the men's singles bracket is the one between No. 11 Taylor Fritz and unranked opponent Jason Kubler. Fritz advanced to the fourth round after defeating Alex Molcan in a straight set victory. The 24-year-old American had 20 aces and only one double fault.

Don't miss all the action at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships which continues on Monday!

