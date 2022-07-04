How to watch Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Alize Cornet at Wimbledon
ESPN is your destination for watching the head-to-head matchup between Alize Cornet and Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday, when they compete in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
How to watch Alize Cornet vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Grass
Cornet vs. Tomljanovic Matchup Info
|Alize Cornet
|Ajla Tomljanovic
37
World Rank
44
15-14
2022 Match Record
18-16
36-31
2022 Set Record
37-34
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 32
Alize Cornet vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Recent Performance
- Cornet is coming off a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek in the Round of 32 on Saturday.
- Tomljanovic is coming off a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 14-ranked Barbora Krejcikova in the Round of 32 on Saturday.
- Cornet has played 29 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 21.8 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches).
- Cornet has won 65.5% of her service games so far this year, and 37.7% of her return games.
- On grass, Cornet has won 73% of her service games and 40.4% of her return games.
- Through 34 matches this year, Tomljanovic has played 21.3 games per match (21.3 in three-set matches) and won 51.0% of them (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Tomljanovic has won 37.6% of her return games and 64.4% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Tomljanovic has won 75.3% of her games on serve, and 37.5% on return.
How To Watch
July
4
2022
Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)