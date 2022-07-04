How to watch Alex de Minaur vs. Cristian Garin at Wimbledon
The Round of 16 of Wimbledon in London is the location where Alex de Minaur and Cristian Garin will come together for their July 4 matchup, which can be seen on ESPN.
How to watch Cristian Garin vs. Alex de Minaur at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Garin vs. de Minaur Matchup Info
|Cristian Garin
|Alex de Minaur
43
World Rank
27
14-13
2022 Match Record
24-14
38-39
2022 Set Record
58-38
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Round of 32
Last Result
Semifinal
Cristian Garin vs. Alex de Minaur Recent Performance
- Garin beat No. 34-ranked Jenson Brooksby 6-2, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 on Saturday to advance to the Round of 16.
- de Minaur defeated No. 132-ranked Liam Broady 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 on Saturday to reach the Round of 16.
- Through 27 matches so far this year (across all court types), Garin has played 26.6 games per match (37.4 in five-set matches) and won 49.7% of them.
- Thus far this year, Garin has won 28.8% of his return games and 70.6% of his service games.
- Garin has won 78.7% of his service games on grass, and 30.6% of his return games.
- Through 38 matches this year, de Minaur has played 25 games per match (33.5 in five-set matches) and won 53.5% of them (across all court surfaces).
- de Minaur has won 76.4% of his service games so far this year, and 31.3% of his return games.
- On grass, de Minaur has won 83.2% of his service games and 27.4% of his return games.
