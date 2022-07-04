Skip to main content

How to watch Alex de Minaur vs. Cristian Garin at Wimbledon

The Round of 16 of Wimbledon in London is the location where Alex de Minaur and Cristian Garin will come together for their July 4 matchup, which can be seen on ESPN.

How to watch Cristian Garin vs. Alex de Minaur at Wimbledon

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Monday, July 4
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Garin vs. de Minaur Matchup Info

Cristian GarinAlex de Minaur

43

World Rank

27

14-13

2022 Match Record

24-14

38-39

2022 Set Record

58-38

Viking International Eastbourne

Last Tournament

Viking International Eastbourne

Round of 32

Last Result

Semifinal

Cristian Garin vs. Alex de Minaur Recent Performance

  • Garin beat No. 34-ranked Jenson Brooksby 6-2, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 on Saturday to advance to the Round of 16.
  • de Minaur defeated No. 132-ranked Liam Broady 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 on Saturday to reach the Round of 16.
  • Through 27 matches so far this year (across all court types), Garin has played 26.6 games per match (37.4 in five-set matches) and won 49.7% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Garin has won 28.8% of his return games and 70.6% of his service games.
  • Garin has won 78.7% of his service games on grass, and 30.6% of his return games.
  • Through 38 matches this year, de Minaur has played 25 games per match (33.5 in five-set matches) and won 53.5% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • de Minaur has won 76.4% of his service games so far this year, and 31.3% of his return games.
  • On grass, de Minaur has won 83.2% of his service games and 27.4% of his return games.

How To Watch

July
4
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
