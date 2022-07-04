How to watch Alize Cornet vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at Wimbledon
If you're hoping to watch No. 37 Alize Cornet go toe to toe with No. 44 Ajla Tomljanovic in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon on July 4, tune in to ESPN.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Cornet vs. Tomljanovic Matchup Info
|Alize Cornet
|Ajla Tomljanovic
37
World Rank
44
15-14
2022 Match Record
18-16
36-31
2022 Set Record
37-34
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 32
Alize Cornet vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Recent Performance
- Cornet is coming off a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek in the Round of 32 on Saturday.
- In the Round of 32, Tomljanovic won 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 against Barbora Krejcikova on Saturday.
- Cornet has played 21.8 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches) in her 29 matches this year (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Cornet has won 65.5% of her games on serve, and 37.7% on return.
- On grass, Cornet has won 73% of her service games and 40.4% of her return games.
- In her 34 matches this year, Tomljanovic has played an average of 21.3 games across all court types (21.3 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Tomljanovic has won 37.6% of her return games and 64.4% of her service games.
- On grass, Tomljanovic has won 75.3% of her service games and 37.5% of her return games.
How To Watch
July
4
2022
Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
