How to watch Alize Cornet vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at Wimbledon

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

If you're hoping to watch No. 37 Alize Cornet go toe to toe with No. 44 Ajla Tomljanovic in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon on July 4, tune in to ESPN.

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, July 4

Monday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

Court Surface: Grass

Cornet vs. Tomljanovic Matchup Info

Alize Cornet Ajla Tomljanovic 37 World Rank 44 15-14 2022 Match Record 18-16 36-31 2022 Set Record 37-34 Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Last Tournament Viking International Eastbourne Semifinal Last Result Round of 32

Alize Cornet vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Recent Performance