How to watch Alize Cornet vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at Wimbledon

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

If you're hoping to watch No. 37 Alize Cornet go toe to toe with No. 44 Ajla Tomljanovic in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon on July 4, tune in to ESPN.

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Monday, July 4
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Cornet vs. Tomljanovic Matchup Info

Alize CornetAjla Tomljanovic

37

World Rank

44

15-14

2022 Match Record

18-16

36-31

2022 Set Record

37-34

Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Last Tournament

Viking International Eastbourne

Semifinal

Last Result

Round of 32

Alize Cornet vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Recent Performance

  • Cornet is coming off a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek in the Round of 32 on Saturday.
  • In the Round of 32, Tomljanovic won 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 against Barbora Krejcikova on Saturday.
  • Cornet has played 21.8 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches) in her 29 matches this year (across all court types).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Cornet has won 65.5% of her games on serve, and 37.7% on return.
  • On grass, Cornet has won 73% of her service games and 40.4% of her return games.
  • In her 34 matches this year, Tomljanovic has played an average of 21.3 games across all court types (21.3 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Tomljanovic has won 37.6% of her return games and 64.4% of her service games.
  • On grass, Tomljanovic has won 75.3% of her service games and 37.5% of her return games.

How To Watch

July
4
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
