Skip to main content

How to watch Amanda Anisimova vs. Harmony Tan at Wimbledon

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Check out ESPN on July 4 to witness No. 25 Amanda Anisimova challenge No. 115 Harmony Tan in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon.

How to watch Amanda Anisimova vs. Harmony Tan at Wimbledon

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Monday, July 4
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Anisimova vs. Tan Matchup Info

Amanda AnisimovaHarmony Tan

25

World Rank

115

28-10

2022 Match Record

13-12

59-30

2022 Set Record

27-24

Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Last Tournament

Libema Open

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 32

Amanda Anisimova vs. Harmony Tan Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32, Anisimova won 6-7, 6-2, 6-1 against Cori Gauff on Saturday.
  • Tan defeated No. 118-ranked Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-1 on Saturday to reach the Round of 16.
  • Anisimova has played 38 matches this year across all court types, and 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Anisimova has won 71.0% of her service games and 41.0% of her return games.
  • On grass, Anisimova has won 75.4% of her service games and 35.4% of her return games.
  • In her 25 matches this year, Tan has played an average of 20.0 games across all court surfaces (20.0 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Tan has won 60.3% of her service games and 36.6% of her return games.
  • Tan has won 66.7% of her service games on grass, and 46.7% of her return games.

How To Watch

July
4
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Alize Cornet at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Brandon Nakashima at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cristian Garin vs. Alex de Minaur at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs. Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Petra Martic at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Jason Kubler at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Harmony Tan vs. Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy