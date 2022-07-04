How to watch Amanda Anisimova vs. Harmony Tan at Wimbledon
Check out ESPN on July 4 to witness No. 25 Amanda Anisimova challenge No. 115 Harmony Tan in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV
- Court Surface: Grass
Anisimova vs. Tan Matchup Info
|Amanda Anisimova
|Harmony Tan
25
World Rank
115
28-10
2022 Match Record
13-12
59-30
2022 Set Record
27-24
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Last Tournament
Libema Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 32
Amanda Anisimova vs. Harmony Tan Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32, Anisimova won 6-7, 6-2, 6-1 against Cori Gauff on Saturday.
- Tan defeated No. 118-ranked Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-1 on Saturday to reach the Round of 16.
- Anisimova has played 38 matches this year across all court types, and 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Anisimova has won 71.0% of her service games and 41.0% of her return games.
- On grass, Anisimova has won 75.4% of her service games and 35.4% of her return games.
- In her 25 matches this year, Tan has played an average of 20.0 games across all court surfaces (20.0 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Tan has won 60.3% of her service games and 36.6% of her return games.
- Tan has won 66.7% of her service games on grass, and 46.7% of her return games.
