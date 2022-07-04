How to watch Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon
Check out ESPN to watch Monday's match between No. 25 Botic Van de Zandschulp and No. 4 Rafael Nadal in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Van de Zandschulp vs. Nadal Matchup Info
|Botic Van de Zandschulp
|Rafael Nadal
25
World Rank
4
24-16
2022 Match Record
34-3
55-40
2022 Set Record
82-21
Mallorca Championships
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Runner-Up
Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Rafael Nadal Recent Performance
- Van de Zandschulp beat Richard Gasquet 7-5, 2-6, 7-6, 6-1 on Saturday in the Round of 32.
- Nadal defeated No. 54-ranked Lorenzo Sonego 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday to make the Round of 16.
- In his 40 matches this year across all court surfaces, Van de Zandschulp has played an average of 24.6 games (29.7 in five-set matches).
- Van de Zandschulp has won 78.6% of his service games so far this year, and 28.4% of his return games.
- On grass, Van de Zandschulp has won 82.4% of his service games and 26.0% of his return games.
- Nadal has played 26.9 games per match (32.9 in five-set matches) in his 37 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Nadal has won 83.8% of his games on serve, and 35.0% on return.
- On grass, Nadal has won 86.5% of his service games and 32.0% of his return games.
