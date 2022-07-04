Skip to main content

How to watch Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Check out ESPN to watch Monday's match between No. 25 Botic Van de Zandschulp and No. 4 Rafael Nadal in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon.

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Monday, July 4
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Van de Zandschulp vs. Nadal Matchup Info

Botic Van de ZandschulpRafael Nadal

25

World Rank

4

24-16

2022 Match Record

34-3

55-40

2022 Set Record

82-21

Mallorca Championships

Last Tournament

French Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Runner-Up

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Rafael Nadal Recent Performance

  • Van de Zandschulp beat Richard Gasquet 7-5, 2-6, 7-6, 6-1 on Saturday in the Round of 32.
  • Nadal defeated No. 54-ranked Lorenzo Sonego 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday to make the Round of 16.
  • In his 40 matches this year across all court surfaces, Van de Zandschulp has played an average of 24.6 games (29.7 in five-set matches).
  • Van de Zandschulp has won 78.6% of his service games so far this year, and 28.4% of his return games.
  • On grass, Van de Zandschulp has won 82.4% of his service games and 26.0% of his return games.
  • Nadal has played 26.9 games per match (32.9 in five-set matches) in his 37 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Nadal has won 83.8% of his games on serve, and 35.0% on return.
  • On grass, Nadal has won 86.5% of his service games and 32.0% of his return games.

How To Watch

July
4
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

