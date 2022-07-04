How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs. Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon
Monday's Round of 16 of Wimbledon slots Brandon Nakashima versus Nick Kyrgios at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The match is available to watch on ESPN.
How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs. Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Grass
Nakashima vs. Kyrgios Matchup Info
|Brandon Nakashima
|Nick Kyrgios
56
World Rank
40
19-14
2022 Match Record
21-7
48-36
2022 Set Record
43-20
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Mallorca Championships
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Brandon Nakashima vs. Nick Kyrgios Recent Performance
- Nakashima is coming off a 6-4, 6-4, 6-1 victory over No. 109-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan in the Round of 32 on Saturday.
- In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Kyrgios beat No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6.
- Nakashima has played 33 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 26.0 games per match (37.0 in five-set matches).
- Nakashima has won 21.8% of his return games this year, and 81.7% of his service games.
- On grass, Nakashima has won 90.5% of his service games and 20.5% of his return games.
- Kyrgios has played 28 matches this year (winning 56.4% of games across all court surfaces), and 23.5 games per match (38.4 in five-set matches).
- Kyrgios has won 91.3% of his service games so far this year, and 20.6% of his return games.
- Kyrgios has won 93.3% of his service games on grass, and 18.2% of his return games.
How To Watch
July
4
2022
Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)