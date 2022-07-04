How to watch Cristian Garin vs. Alex de Minaur at Wimbledon
On Monday, July 4, tune in to ESPN to see Cristian Garin play Alex de Minaur in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon in London, United Kingdom.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Garin vs. de Minaur Matchup Info
|Cristian Garin
|Alex de Minaur
43
World Rank
27
14-13
2022 Match Record
24-14
38-39
2022 Set Record
58-38
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Round of 32
Last Result
Semifinal
Cristian Garin vs. Alex de Minaur Recent Performance
- Garin is coming off a 6-2, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 win over No. 34-ranked Jenson Brooksby in the Round of 32 on Saturday.
- de Minaur defeated No. 132-ranked Liam Broady 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 on Saturday to reach the Round of 16.
- Through 27 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Garin has played 26.6 games per match (37.4 in five-set matches) and won 49.7% of them.
- So far this year, Garin has won 28.8% of his return games and 70.6% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Garin has won 78.7% of his games on serve, and 30.6% on return.
- In his 38 matches this year, de Minaur has played an average of 25.0 games across all court types (33.5 in five-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, de Minaur has won 76.4% of his games on serve, and 31.3% on return.
- On grass, de Minaur has won 83.2% of his service games and 27.4% of his return games.
