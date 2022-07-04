How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Petra Martic at Wimbledon
ESPN is your destination for watching the matchup between Elena Rybakina and Petra Martic on Monday, when they meet in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV
- Court Surface: Grass
Rybakina vs. Martic Matchup Info
|Elena Rybakina
|Petra Martic
23
World Rank
80
22-14
2022 Match Record
17-12
47-26
2022 Set Record
38-30
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 64
Elena Rybakina vs. Petra Martic Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Rybakina beat No. 52-ranked Qinwen Zheng, 7-6, 7-5.
- Martic defeated No. 9-ranked Jessica Pegula 6-2, 7-6 on Saturday to reach the Round of 16.
- Rybakina has played 20.4 games per match (20.4 in three-set matches) in her 36 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- Rybakina has won 77.9% of her service games this year, and 31.3% of her return games.
- Rybakina has won 84.1% of her service games on grass, and 22.2% of her return games.
- In her 29 matches this year, Martic has played an average of 23.3 games across all court surfaces (23.3 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Martic has won 69.6% of her games on serve, and 30.7% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Martic has won 71.9% of her games on serve, and 36.7% on return.
