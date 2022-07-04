Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN is your destination for watching the matchup between Elena Rybakina and Petra Martic on Monday, when they meet in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Petra Martic at Wimbledon

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, July 4

Monday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

Court Surface: Grass

Rybakina vs. Martic Matchup Info

Elena Rybakina Petra Martic 23 World Rank 80 22-14 2022 Match Record 17-12 47-26 2022 Set Record 38-30 Viking International Eastbourne Last Tournament Viking International Eastbourne Round of 32 Last Result Round of 64

Elena Rybakina vs. Petra Martic Recent Performance