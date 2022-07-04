How to watch Harmony Tan vs. Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon
ESPN will be airing the Round of 16 of Wimbledon, which features Amanda Anisimova matching up with Harmony Tan on July 4.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Anisimova vs. Tan Matchup Info
|Amanda Anisimova
|Harmony Tan
25
World Rank
115
28-10
2022 Match Record
13-12
59-30
2022 Set Record
27-24
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Last Tournament
Libema Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 32
Amanda Anisimova vs. Harmony Tan Recent Performance
- Anisimova beat No. 12-ranked Cori Gauff 6-7, 6-2, 6-1 on Saturday to advance to the Round of 16.
- In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Tan beat No. 118-ranked Katie Boulter, 6-1, 6-1.
- Anisimova has played 38 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches).
- Anisimova has won 41% of her return games so far this year, and 71% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Anisimova has won 75.4% of her games on serve, and 35.4% on return.
- Tan has played 20 games per match (20 in three-set matches) in her 25 matches so far this year across all court types.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Tan has won 60.3% of her games on serve, and 36.6% on return.
- On grass, Tan has won 66.7% of her service games and 46.7% of her return games.
