How to watch Jason Kubler vs. Taylor Fritz at Wimbledon
Don't miss No. 99 Jason Kubler match up against No. 14 Taylor Fritz in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon. Watch it on ESPN.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Grass
Kubler vs. Fritz Matchup Info
|Jason Kubler
|Taylor Fritz
99
World Rank
14
11-2
2022 Match Record
25-9
28-12
2022 Set Record
66-32
French Open
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Round of 64
Last Result
Runner-Up
Jason Kubler vs. Taylor Fritz Recent Performance
- Kubler defeated Jack Sock 6-2, 4-6, 5-7, 7-6, 3-6 on Saturday in the Round of 32.
- In the Round of 32, Fritz won 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 versus Alex Molcan on Saturday.
- Kubler has played 13 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 30.8 games per match (33.5 in five-set matches).
- Kubler has won 84.5% of his service games so far this year, and 27.4% of his return games.
- Kubler has won 91.7% of his service games on grass, and 26.8% of his return games.
- In his 34 matches so far this year, Fritz has played an average of 28.5 games across all court surfaces (36.6 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Fritz has won 26.7% of his return games and 82.4% of his service games.
- Fritz has won 90.2% of his service games on grass, and 23.3% of his return games.
How To Watch
July
4
2022
Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)