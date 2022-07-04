How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Brandon Nakashima at Wimbledon

If you're wanting to check out No. 56 Brandon Nakashima go head to head with No. 40 Nick Kyrgios in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon on July 4, turn on ESPN.

How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs. Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, July 4

Monday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

Court Surface: Grass

Nakashima vs. Kyrgios Matchup Info

Brandon Nakashima Nick Kyrgios 56 World Rank 40 19-14 2022 Match Record 21-7 48-36 2022 Set Record 43-20 Viking International Eastbourne Last Tournament Mallorca Championships Round of 16 Last Result Round of 16

Brandon Nakashima vs. Nick Kyrgios Recent Performance