Skip to main content

How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Brandon Nakashima at Wimbledon

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

If you're wanting to check out No. 56 Brandon Nakashima go head to head with No. 40 Nick Kyrgios in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon on July 4, turn on ESPN.

How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs. Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Monday, July 4
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Nakashima vs. Kyrgios Matchup Info

Brandon NakashimaNick Kyrgios

56

World Rank

40

19-14

2022 Match Record

21-7

48-36

2022 Set Record

43-20

Viking International Eastbourne

Last Tournament

Mallorca Championships

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 16

Brandon Nakashima vs. Nick Kyrgios Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Nakashima defeated No. 109-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan, 6-4, 6-4, 6-1.
  • Kyrgios is coming off a 6-7, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 victory over No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 32 on Saturday.
  • Nakashima has played 33 matches this year across all court types, and 26 games per match (37 in five-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Nakashima has won 21.8% of his return games and 81.7% of his service games.
  • Nakashima has won 90.5% of his service games on grass, and 20.5% of his return games.
  • Kyrgios has played 23.5 games per match (38.4 in five-set matches) in his 28 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • Kyrgios has won 91.3% of his service games so far this year, and 20.6% of his return games.
  • Kyrgios has won 93.3% of his service games on grass, and 18.2% of his return games.

How To Watch

July
4
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Alize Cornet at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Brandon Nakashima at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cristian Garin vs. Alex de Minaur at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs. Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Petra Martic at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Jason Kubler at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Harmony Tan vs. Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy