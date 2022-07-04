How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Brandon Nakashima at Wimbledon
If you're wanting to check out No. 56 Brandon Nakashima go head to head with No. 40 Nick Kyrgios in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon on July 4, turn on ESPN.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Nakashima vs. Kyrgios Matchup Info
|Brandon Nakashima
|Nick Kyrgios
56
World Rank
40
19-14
2022 Match Record
21-7
48-36
2022 Set Record
43-20
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Mallorca Championships
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Brandon Nakashima vs. Nick Kyrgios Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Nakashima defeated No. 109-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan, 6-4, 6-4, 6-1.
- Kyrgios is coming off a 6-7, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 victory over No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 32 on Saturday.
- Nakashima has played 33 matches this year across all court types, and 26 games per match (37 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Nakashima has won 21.8% of his return games and 81.7% of his service games.
- Nakashima has won 90.5% of his service games on grass, and 20.5% of his return games.
- Kyrgios has played 23.5 games per match (38.4 in five-set matches) in his 28 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Kyrgios has won 91.3% of his service games so far this year, and 20.6% of his return games.
- Kyrgios has won 93.3% of his service games on grass, and 18.2% of his return games.
