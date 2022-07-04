Skip to main content

How to watch Paula Badosa vs. Simona Halep at Wimbledon

ESPN is where you can tune in to Monday's matchup between Paula Badosa and Paula Badosa in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon.

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Monday, July 4
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Court Surface: Grass

Badosa vs. Halep Matchup Info

Paula BadosaSimona Halep

4

World Rank

18

27-12

2022 Match Record

29-9

57-27

2022 Set Record

62-20

Viking International Eastbourne

Last Tournament

Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Round of 32

Last Result

Semifinal

Paula Badosa vs. Simona Halep Recent Performance

  • Badosa beat No. 26-ranked Petra Kvitova 7-5, 7-6 on Saturday to make the Round of 16.
  • In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Halep beat No. 92-ranked Magdalena Frech, 6-4, 6-1.
  • In her 39 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Badosa has played an average of 20.5 games (20.5 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Badosa has won 41.5% of her return games and 71% of her service games.
  • On grass, Badosa has won 82.1% of her service games and 35.1% of her return games.
  • Through 38 matches so far this year, Halep has played 19.1 games per match (19.1 in three-set matches) and won 61.0% of them (across all court types).
  • So far this year, Halep has won 48.2% of her return games and 74% of her service games.
  • On grass, Halep has won 76.8% of her service games and 54.1% of her return games.

How To Watch

July
4
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
