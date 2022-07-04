How to watch Paula Badosa vs. Simona Halep at Wimbledon
ESPN is where you can tune in to Monday's matchup between Paula Badosa and Paula Badosa in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon.
How to watch Paula Badosa vs. Simona Halep at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Grass
Badosa vs. Halep Matchup Info
|Paula Badosa
|Simona Halep
4
World Rank
18
27-12
2022 Match Record
29-9
57-27
2022 Set Record
62-20
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Round of 32
Last Result
Semifinal
Paula Badosa vs. Simona Halep Recent Performance
- Badosa beat No. 26-ranked Petra Kvitova 7-5, 7-6 on Saturday to make the Round of 16.
- In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Halep beat No. 92-ranked Magdalena Frech, 6-4, 6-1.
- In her 39 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Badosa has played an average of 20.5 games (20.5 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Badosa has won 41.5% of her return games and 71% of her service games.
- On grass, Badosa has won 82.1% of her service games and 35.1% of her return games.
- Through 38 matches so far this year, Halep has played 19.1 games per match (19.1 in three-set matches) and won 61.0% of them (across all court types).
- So far this year, Halep has won 48.2% of her return games and 74% of her service games.
- On grass, Halep has won 76.8% of her service games and 54.1% of her return games.
How To Watch
July
4
2022
Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)