Skip to main content

How to watch Petra Martic vs. Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Elena Rybakina and Petra Martic are scheduled to square off on Monday, July 4 in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon, and you can tune in to witness it on ESPN.

How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Petra Martic at Wimbledon

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Monday, July 4
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Rybakina vs. Martic Matchup Info

Elena RybakinaPetra Martic

23

World Rank

80

22-14

2022 Match Record

17-12

47-26

2022 Set Record

38-30

Viking International Eastbourne

Last Tournament

Viking International Eastbourne

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 64

Elena Rybakina vs. Petra Martic Recent Performance

  • Rybakina defeated No. 52-ranked Qinwen Zheng 7-6, 7-5 on Saturday to make the Round of 16.
  • Martic beat No. 9-ranked Jessica Pegula 6-2, 7-6 on Saturday to advance to the Round of 16.
  • Rybakina has played 36 matches this year across all court types, and 20.4 games per match (20.4 in three-set matches).
  • Rybakina has won 77.9% of her service games this year, and 31.3% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Rybakina has won 84.1% of her games on serve, and 22.2% on return.
  • Martic has played 29 matches so far this year, and 23.3 games per match across all court surfaces (23.3 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Martic has won 30.7% of her return games and 69.6% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Martic has won 71.9% of her games on serve, and 36.7% on return.

How To Watch

July
4
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Alize Cornet at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Brandon Nakashima at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cristian Garin vs. Alex de Minaur at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs. Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Petra Martic at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Jason Kubler at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Harmony Tan vs. Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy