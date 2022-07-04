How to watch Petra Martic vs. Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon
Elena Rybakina and Petra Martic are scheduled to square off on Monday, July 4 in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon, and you can tune in to witness it on ESPN.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Rybakina vs. Martic Matchup Info
|Elena Rybakina
|Petra Martic
23
World Rank
80
22-14
2022 Match Record
17-12
47-26
2022 Set Record
38-30
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 64
Elena Rybakina vs. Petra Martic Recent Performance
- Rybakina defeated No. 52-ranked Qinwen Zheng 7-6, 7-5 on Saturday to make the Round of 16.
- Martic beat No. 9-ranked Jessica Pegula 6-2, 7-6 on Saturday to advance to the Round of 16.
- Rybakina has played 36 matches this year across all court types, and 20.4 games per match (20.4 in three-set matches).
- Rybakina has won 77.9% of her service games this year, and 31.3% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Rybakina has won 84.1% of her games on serve, and 22.2% on return.
- Martic has played 29 matches so far this year, and 23.3 games per match across all court surfaces (23.3 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Martic has won 30.7% of her return games and 69.6% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Martic has won 71.9% of her games on serve, and 36.7% on return.
