How to watch Rafael Nadal vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp at Wimbledon
ESPN will be airing the Round of 16 of Wimbledon, which includes Botic Van de Zandschulp playing Rafael Nadal on July 4.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV
- Court Surface: Grass
Van de Zandschulp vs. Nadal Matchup Info
|Botic Van de Zandschulp
|Rafael Nadal
25
World Rank
4
24-16
2022 Match Record
34-3
55-40
2022 Set Record
82-21
Mallorca Championships
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Runner-Up
Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Rafael Nadal Recent Performance
- Van de Zandschulp defeated Richard Gasquet 7-5, 2-6, 7-6, 6-1 on Saturday in the Round of 32.
- Nadal is coming off a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory over No. 54-ranked Lorenzo Sonego in the Round of 32 on Saturday.
- Through 40 matches so far this year (across all court types), Van de Zandschulp has played 24.6 games per match (29.7 in five-set matches) and won 53.1% of them.
- Van de Zandschulp has won 78.6% of his service games so far this year, and 28.4% of his return games.
- Van de Zandschulp has won 82.4% of his service games on grass, and 26% of his return games.
- Through 37 matches so far this year, Nadal has played 26.9 games per match (32.9 in five-set matches) and won 59.6% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Nadal has won 83.8% of his service games this year, and 35% of his return games.
- Nadal has won 86.5% of his service games on grass, and 32% of his return games.
