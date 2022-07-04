How to watch Simona Halep vs. Paula Badosa at Wimbledon
ESPN is your destination for watching the matchup between Paula Badosa and Simona Halep on Monday, when they compete in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Badosa vs. Halep Matchup Info
|Paula Badosa
|Simona Halep
4
World Rank
18
27-12
2022 Match Record
29-9
57-27
2022 Set Record
62-20
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Round of 32
Last Result
Semifinal
Paula Badosa vs. Simona Halep Recent Performance
- Badosa is coming off a 7-5, 7-6 victory over No. 26-ranked Petra Kvitova in the Round of 32 on Saturday.
- In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Halep beat No. 92-ranked Magdalena Frech, 6-4, 6-1.
- Badosa has played 39 matches this year (across all court types), and 20.5 games per match (20.5 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Badosa has won 71% of her service games and 41.5% of her return games.
- Badosa has won 82.1% of her service games on grass, and 35.1% of her return games.
- In her 38 matches so far this year, Halep has played an average of 19.1 games across all court surfaces (19.1 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Halep has won 74% of her service games and 48.2% of her return games.
- On grass, Halep has won 76.8% of her service games and 54.1% of her return games.
