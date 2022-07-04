How to watch Simona Halep vs. Paula Badosa at Wimbledon

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN is your destination for watching the matchup between Paula Badosa and Simona Halep on Monday, when they compete in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

How to watch Paula Badosa vs. Simona Halep at Wimbledon

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, July 4

Monday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

Court Surface: Grass

Badosa vs. Halep Matchup Info

Paula Badosa Simona Halep 4 World Rank 18 27-12 2022 Match Record 29-9 57-27 2022 Set Record 62-20 Viking International Eastbourne Last Tournament Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Round of 32 Last Result Semifinal

Paula Badosa vs. Simona Halep Recent Performance