How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Jason Kubler at Wimbledon

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, July 4 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Taylor Fritz and Jason Kubler come together for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon. Tune in on ESPN.

How to watch Jason Kubler vs. Taylor Fritz at Wimbledon

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, July 4

Monday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Grass

Kubler vs. Fritz Matchup Info

Jason Kubler Taylor Fritz 99 World Rank 14 11-2 2022 Match Record 25-9 28-12 2022 Set Record 66-32 French Open Last Tournament Viking International Eastbourne Round of 64 Last Result Runner-Up

Jason Kubler vs. Taylor Fritz Recent Performance