Skip to main content

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Jason Kubler at Wimbledon

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, July 4 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Taylor Fritz and Jason Kubler come together for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon. Tune in on ESPN.

How to watch Jason Kubler vs. Taylor Fritz at Wimbledon

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Monday, July 4
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Kubler vs. Fritz Matchup Info

Jason KublerTaylor Fritz

99

World Rank

14

11-2

2022 Match Record

25-9

28-12

2022 Set Record

66-32

French Open

Last Tournament

Viking International Eastbourne

Round of 64

Last Result

Runner-Up

Jason Kubler vs. Taylor Fritz Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32, Kubler won 6-2, 4-6, 5-7, 7-6, 3-6 against Jack Sock on Saturday.
  • In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Fritz defeated No. 51-ranked Alex Molcan, 6-4, 6-1, 7-6.
  • Kubler has played 30.8 games per match (33.5 in five-set matches) in his 13 matches this year (across all court types).
  • Thus far this year, Kubler has won 27.4% of his return games and 84.5% of his service games.
  • On grass, Kubler has won 91.7% of his service games and 26.8% of his return games.
  • Fritz has played 34 matches this year (winning 54.4% of games across all court surfaces), and 28.5 games per match (36.6 in five-set matches).
  • So far this year, Fritz has won 26.7% of his return games and 82.4% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Fritz has won 90.2% of his games on serve, and 23.3% on return.

How To Watch

July
4
2022

Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Alize Cornet at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Brandon Nakashima at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cristian Garin vs. Alex de Minaur at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs. Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Petra Martic at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Jason Kubler at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Harmony Tan vs. Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy