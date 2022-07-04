How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Jason Kubler at Wimbledon
On Monday, July 4 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Taylor Fritz and Jason Kubler come together for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon. Tune in on ESPN.
How to watch Jason Kubler vs. Taylor Fritz at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Grass
Kubler vs. Fritz Matchup Info
|Jason Kubler
|Taylor Fritz
99
World Rank
14
11-2
2022 Match Record
25-9
28-12
2022 Set Record
66-32
French Open
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Round of 64
Last Result
Runner-Up
Jason Kubler vs. Taylor Fritz Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32, Kubler won 6-2, 4-6, 5-7, 7-6, 3-6 against Jack Sock on Saturday.
- In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Fritz defeated No. 51-ranked Alex Molcan, 6-4, 6-1, 7-6.
- Kubler has played 30.8 games per match (33.5 in five-set matches) in his 13 matches this year (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Kubler has won 27.4% of his return games and 84.5% of his service games.
- On grass, Kubler has won 91.7% of his service games and 26.8% of his return games.
- Fritz has played 34 matches this year (winning 54.4% of games across all court surfaces), and 28.5 games per match (36.6 in five-set matches).
- So far this year, Fritz has won 26.7% of his return games and 82.4% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Fritz has won 90.2% of his games on serve, and 23.3% on return.
How To Watch
July
4
2022
Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)