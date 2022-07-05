Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Quarterfinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships continue on Tuesday with action in both the men's and women's singles quarterfinals on Court 1.

The action on Court 1 on Tuesday begins with the women's singles quarterfinals where Tatjana Maria and Jule Niemeier face off in a matchup of German tennis players. 

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Quarterfinals Today:

Match Date: July 5, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Quarterfinals on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Maria advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating No. 12 seeded Jelena Ostapenko on Sunday in three sets in the Round of 16 matchup. Before that, Maria defeated No. 5 seeded Maria Sakkari in straight sets in the third round on Friday. In the second round, Maria got through No. 26 seeded Sorana Cîrstea making it three straight wins for the German against seeded competition.

Niemeier, meanwhile, faced just one seeded opponent so far on her way to the quarterfinals. It was in the second round when the German faced No. 2 seeded Annett Kontaveit, winning in straight sets to advance to the third round of the competition.

On the men's side, unseeded German player David Goffin will be facing No. 9 seeded Cameron Norrie on Court 1 on Tuesday. In the Round of 16, Goffin did away with American Tommy Paul in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals, while Goffin defeated another American in Frances Tiafoe in a five-set thriller.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
5
2022

2022 Wimbledon Championships, Quarterfinals

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon
Tennis

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Quarterfinals

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Tadej Pogacar
Other

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 4

By Phil Watsonjust now
Aug 26, 2021; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Scottie Scheffler at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Mark Hubbard plays a shot from the fairway of the seventh hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Mark Hubbard at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kevin Streelman plays a shot from the fairway of the fourth hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kevin Streelman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Jul 2, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) scores a run against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
Jul 2, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) scores a run against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
Jul 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) stands in the on deck circle against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
Jul 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) stands in the on deck circle against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy