How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Quarterfinals

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships continue on Tuesday with action in both the men's and women's singles quarterfinals on Court 1.

The action on Court 1 on Tuesday begins with the women's singles quarterfinals where Tatjana Maria and Jule Niemeier face off in a matchup of German tennis players.

Match Date: July 5, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Maria advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating No. 12 seeded Jelena Ostapenko on Sunday in three sets in the Round of 16 matchup. Before that, Maria defeated No. 5 seeded Maria Sakkari in straight sets in the third round on Friday. In the second round, Maria got through No. 26 seeded Sorana Cîrstea making it three straight wins for the German against seeded competition.

Niemeier, meanwhile, faced just one seeded opponent so far on her way to the quarterfinals. It was in the second round when the German faced No. 2 seeded Annett Kontaveit, winning in straight sets to advance to the third round of the competition.

On the men's side, unseeded German player David Goffin will be facing No. 9 seeded Cameron Norrie on Court 1 on Tuesday. In the Round of 16, Goffin did away with American Tommy Paul in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals, while Goffin defeated another American in Frances Tiafoe in a five-set thriller.

