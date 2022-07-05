How to watch Cameron Norrie vs. David Goffin at Wimbledon
Don't miss No. 58 David Goffin match up against No. 12 Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. Check it out on ESPN.
How to watch David Goffin vs. Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Tuesday, July 5
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Goffin vs. Norrie Matchup Info
|David Goffin
|Cameron Norrie
58
World Rank
12
22-15
2022 Match Record
31-12
53-39
2022 Set Record
74-37
Halle Open
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
David Goffin vs. Cameron Norrie Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Goffin defeated No. 28-ranked Frances Tiafoe, 7-6, 5-7, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.
- Norrie is coming off a 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 victory over No. 32-ranked Tommy Paul in the Round of 16 on Sunday.
- Through 37 matches so far this year (across all court types), Goffin has played 24.7 games per match (35.9 in five-set matches) and won 51.1% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Goffin has won 74.8% of his games on serve, and 28.1% on return.
- Goffin has won 81% of his service games on grass, and 31.8% of his return games.
- Norrie has played 25.6 games per match (31.1 in five-set matches) in his 43 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- So far this year, Norrie has won 80% of his service games and 30% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Norrie has won 86.7% of his games on serve, and 30.4% on return.
How To Watch
July
5
2022
