How to watch Cameron Norrie vs. David Goffin at Wimbledon

Don't miss No. 58 David Goffin match up against No. 12 Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. Check it out on ESPN.

How to watch David Goffin vs. Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Tuesday, July 5
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Court Surface: Grass

Goffin vs. Norrie Matchup Info

David GoffinCameron Norrie

58

World Rank

12

22-15

2022 Match Record

31-12

53-39

2022 Set Record

74-37

Halle Open

Last Tournament

Viking International Eastbourne

Round of 32

Last Result

Quarterfinal

David Goffin vs. Cameron Norrie Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Goffin defeated No. 28-ranked Frances Tiafoe, 7-6, 5-7, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.
  • Norrie is coming off a 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 victory over No. 32-ranked Tommy Paul in the Round of 16 on Sunday.
  • Through 37 matches so far this year (across all court types), Goffin has played 24.7 games per match (35.9 in five-set matches) and won 51.1% of them.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Goffin has won 74.8% of his games on serve, and 28.1% on return.
  • Goffin has won 81% of his service games on grass, and 31.8% of his return games.
  • Norrie has played 25.6 games per match (31.1 in five-set matches) in his 43 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • So far this year, Norrie has won 80% of his service games and 30% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Norrie has won 86.7% of his games on serve, and 30.4% on return.

How To Watch

July
5
2022

Cuartos de final

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
AM/EST
