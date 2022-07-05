How to watch David Goffin vs. Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon
Don't miss No. 58 David Goffin match up against No. 12 Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. Check it out on ESPN.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Tuesday, July 5
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Grass
Goffin vs. Norrie Matchup Info
|David Goffin
|Cameron Norrie
58
World Rank
12
22-15
2022 Match Record
31-12
53-39
2022 Set Record
74-37
Halle Open
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
David Goffin vs. Cameron Norrie Recent Performance
- Goffin is coming off a 7-6, 5-7, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 victory over No. 28-ranked Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 16 on Sunday.
- Norrie is coming off a 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 victory over No. 32-ranked Tommy Paul in the Round of 16 on Sunday.
- Goffin has played 37 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 24.7 games per match (35.9 in five-set matches).
- So far this year, Goffin has won 28.1% of his return games and 74.8% of his service games.
- On grass, Goffin has won 81% of his service games and 31.8% of his return games.
- Through 43 matches this year, Norrie has played 25.6 games per match (31.1 in five-set matches) and won 54.8% of them (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Norrie has won 80% of his service games and 30% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Norrie has won 86.7% of his games on serve, and 30.4% on return.
How To Watch
July
5
2022
