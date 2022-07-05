Skip to main content

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs. Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner are scheduled to square off on Tuesday, July 5 in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, and you can tune in to watch on ESPN.

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Tuesday, July 5
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Court Surface: Grass

Djokovic vs. Sinner Matchup Info

Novak DjokovicJannik Sinner

3

World Rank

13

21-5

2022 Match Record

26-9

52-16

2022 Set Record

65-26

French Open

Last Tournament

Viking International Eastbourne

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 16

Novak Djokovic vs. Jannik Sinner Recent Performance

  • Djokovic is coming off a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory over No. 104-ranked Tim van Rijthoven in the Round of 16 on Sunday.
  • In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Sinner defeated No. 7-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, 6-1, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.
  • Djokovic has played 24.5 games per match (29.1 in five-set matches) in his 26 matches so far this year (across all court types).
  • Djokovic has won 33.8% of his return games so far this year, and 83.8% of his service games.
  • On grass, Djokovic has won 91.9% of his service games and 37.9% of his return games.
  • Sinner has played 26.2 games per match (31.6 in five-set matches) in his 35 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • So far this year, Sinner has won 27.5% of his return games and 83.4% of his service games.
  • On grass, Sinner has won 91.1% of his service games and 22.1% of his return games.

How To Watch

July
5
2022

Cuartos de final

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
