How to watch Jule Niemeier vs. Tatjana Maria at Wimbledon
ESPN will be airing the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, which features Tatjana Maria competing against Jule Niemeier on July 5.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Tuesday, July 5
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Grass
Maria vs. Niemeier Matchup Info
|Tatjana Maria
|Jule Niemeier
103
World Rank
97
14-8
2022 Match Record
15-10
31-22
2022 Set Record
37-22
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Last Tournament
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Tatjana Maria vs. Jule Niemeier Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Maria beat No. 17-ranked Jelena Ostapenko, 5-7, 7-5, 7-5.
- Niemeier defeated No. 121-ranked Heather Watson 6-2, 6-4 on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals.
- Maria has played 22 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Maria has won 74.3% of her service games and 35% of her return games.
- Maria has won 70.7% of her service games on grass, and 31.6% of her return games.
- Through 25 matches so far this year, Niemeier has played 20.6 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches) and won 56.6% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Niemeier has won 71.4% of her service games and 39.4% of her return games.
- On grass, Niemeier has won 69.3% of her service games and 44.6% of her return games.
