How to watch Jule Niemeier vs. Tatjana Maria at Wimbledon

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN will be airing the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, which features Tatjana Maria competing against Jule Niemeier on July 5.

How to watch Tatjana Maria vs. Jule Niemeier at Wimbledon

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Tuesday, July 5
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  Court Surface: Grass
  • Court Surface: Grass

Maria vs. Niemeier Matchup Info

Tatjana MariaJule Niemeier

103

World Rank

97

14-8

2022 Match Record

15-10

31-22

2022 Set Record

37-22

Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Last Tournament

Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 16

Tatjana Maria vs. Jule Niemeier Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Maria beat No. 17-ranked Jelena Ostapenko, 5-7, 7-5, 7-5.
  • Niemeier defeated No. 121-ranked Heather Watson 6-2, 6-4 on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals.
  • Maria has played 22 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Maria has won 74.3% of her service games and 35% of her return games.
  • Maria has won 70.7% of her service games on grass, and 31.6% of her return games.
  • Through 25 matches so far this year, Niemeier has played 20.6 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches) and won 56.6% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Thus far this year, Niemeier has won 71.4% of her service games and 39.4% of her return games.
  • On grass, Niemeier has won 69.3% of her service games and 44.6% of her return games.

How To Watch

July
5
2022

Cuartos de final

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
