How to watch Marie Bouzkova vs. Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon

Don't miss No. 66 Marie Bouzkova match up against No. 2 Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. Watch it on ESPN.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Tuesday, July 5
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Bouzkova vs. Jabeur Matchup Info
|Marie Bouzkova
|Ons Jabeur
66
World Rank
2
26-10
2022 Match Record
34-9
56-25
2022 Set Record
70-27
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Bett1open
Round of 64
Last Result
Runner-Up
Marie Bouzkova vs. Ons Jabeur Recent Performance
- Bouzkova is coming off a 7-5, 6-2 victory over No. 55-ranked Caroline Garcia in the Round of 16 on Sunday.
- In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Jabeur beat No. 31-ranked Elise Mertens, 7-6, 6-4.
- Through 36 matches this year (across all court types), Bouzkova has played 21.7 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches) and won 57.2% of them.
- Bouzkova has won 39.1% of her return games so far this year, and 74.2% of her service games.
- Bouzkova has won 78.6% of her service games on grass, and 41.1% of her return games.
- Through 43 matches so far this year, Jabeur has played 21.3 games per match (21.3 in three-set matches) and won 57.5% of them (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Jabeur has won 42.6% of her return games and 72.8% of her service games.
- Jabeur has won 83.5% of her service games on grass, and 47.7% of her return games.
