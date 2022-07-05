Skip to main content

How to watch Marie Bouzkova vs. Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Don't miss No. 66 Marie Bouzkova match up against No. 2 Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. Watch it on ESPN.

How to watch Marie Bouzkova vs. Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Tuesday, July 5
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Bouzkova vs. Jabeur Matchup Info

Marie BouzkovaOns Jabeur

66

World Rank

2

26-10

2022 Match Record

34-9

56-25

2022 Set Record

70-27

Viking International Eastbourne

Last Tournament

Bett1open

Round of 64

Last Result

Runner-Up

Marie Bouzkova vs. Ons Jabeur Recent Performance

  • Bouzkova is coming off a 7-5, 6-2 victory over No. 55-ranked Caroline Garcia in the Round of 16 on Sunday.
  • In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Jabeur beat No. 31-ranked Elise Mertens, 7-6, 6-4.
  • Through 36 matches this year (across all court types), Bouzkova has played 21.7 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches) and won 57.2% of them.
  • Bouzkova has won 39.1% of her return games so far this year, and 74.2% of her service games.
  • Bouzkova has won 78.6% of her service games on grass, and 41.1% of her return games.
  • Through 43 matches so far this year, Jabeur has played 21.3 games per match (21.3 in three-set matches) and won 57.5% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Jabeur has won 42.6% of her return games and 72.8% of her service games.
  • Jabeur has won 83.5% of her service games on grass, and 47.7% of her return games.

How To Watch

July
5
2022

Cuartos de final

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch David Goffin vs. Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs. Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jule Niemeier vs. Tatjana Maria at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cameron Norrie vs. David Goffin at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marie Bouzkova vs. Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Ons Jabeur vs. Marie Bouzkova at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Tatjana Maria vs. Jule Niemeier at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon
Tennis

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Quarterfinals

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy