How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon
Check out ESPN on July 5 to see No. 3 Novak Djokovic face off against No. 13 Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Tuesday, July 5
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Grass
Djokovic vs. Sinner Matchup Info
|Novak Djokovic
|Jannik Sinner
3
World Rank
13
21-5
2022 Match Record
26-9
52-16
2022 Set Record
65-26
French Open
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Novak Djokovic vs. Jannik Sinner Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16, Djokovic was victorious 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 against Tim van Rijthoven on Sunday.
- In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Sinner beat No. 7-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, 6-1, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.
- Djokovic has played 26 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 24.5 games per match (29.1 in five-set matches).
- So far this year, Djokovic has won 33.8% of his return games and 83.8% of his service games.
- On grass, Djokovic has won 91.9% of his service games and 37.9% of his return games.
- Through 35 matches this year, Sinner has played 26.2 games per match (31.6 in five-set matches) and won 55.5% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Sinner has won 27.5% of his return games and 83.4% of his service games.
- On grass, Sinner has won 91.1% of his service games and 22.1% of his return games.
