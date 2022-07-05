How to watch Ons Jabeur vs. Marie Bouzkova at Wimbledon
Watch Marie Bouzkova and Ons Jabeur go toe to toe in Tuesday's quarterfinals at Wimbledon on ESPN.
How to watch Marie Bouzkova vs. Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Tuesday, July 5
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Grass
Bouzkova vs. Jabeur Matchup Info
|Marie Bouzkova
|Ons Jabeur
66
World Rank
2
26-10
2022 Match Record
34-9
56-25
2022 Set Record
70-27
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Bett1open
Round of 64
Last Result
Runner-Up
Marie Bouzkova vs. Ons Jabeur Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16, Bouzkova was victorious 7-5, 6-2 versus Caroline Garcia on Sunday.
- Jabeur beat Elise Mertens 7-6, 6-4 on Sunday in the Round of 16.
- Bouzkova has played 36 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 21.7 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Bouzkova has won 74.2% of her service games and 39.1% of her return games.
- Bouzkova has won 78.6% of her service games on grass, and 41.1% of her return games.
- Jabeur has played 21.3 games per match (21.3 in three-set matches) in her 43 matches so far this year across all court types.
- Jabeur has won 72.8% of her service games this year, and 42.6% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Jabeur has won 83.5% of her games on serve, and 47.7% on return.
How To Watch
July
5
2022
Cuartos de final
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)