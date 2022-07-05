How to watch Tatjana Maria vs. Jule Niemeier at Wimbledon
The quarterfinals of Wimbledon in London is the destination where Jule Niemeier and Tatjana Maria will meet for their July 5 matchup, which is airing on ESPN.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Tuesday, July 5
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Maria vs. Niemeier Matchup Info
|Tatjana Maria
|Jule Niemeier
103
World Rank
97
14-8
2022 Match Record
15-10
31-22
2022 Set Record
37-22
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Last Tournament
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Tatjana Maria vs. Jule Niemeier Recent Performance
- Maria is coming off a 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 win over No. 17-ranked Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 16 on Sunday.
- In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Niemeier beat No. 121-ranked Heather Watson, 6-2, 6-4.
- In her 22 matches so far this year across all court types, Maria has played an average of 22.5 games (22.5 in three-set matches).
- Maria has won 74.3% of her service games this year, and 35.0% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Maria has won 70.7% of her games on serve, and 31.6% on return.
- Niemeier has played 20.6 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches) in her 25 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Niemeier has won 39.4% of her return games so far this year, and 71.4% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Niemeier has won 69.3% of her games on serve, and 44.6% on return.
How To Watch
July
5
2022
Quarterfinals: No. 1 Court
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
