How to watch Tatjana Maria vs. Jule Niemeier at Wimbledon

The quarterfinals of Wimbledon in London is the destination where Jule Niemeier and Tatjana Maria will meet for their July 5 matchup, which is airing on ESPN.

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Tuesday, July 5

Tuesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN

Court Surface: Grass

Maria vs. Niemeier Matchup Info

Tatjana Maria Jule Niemeier 103 World Rank 97 14-8 2022 Match Record 15-10 31-22 2022 Set Record 37-22 Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Last Tournament Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Round of 16 Last Result Round of 16

Tatjana Maria vs. Jule Niemeier Recent Performance