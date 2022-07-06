How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Quarterfinals: Stream live

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships continue on Wednesday with action in both the men's and women's singles quarterfinals on Centre Court.

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships continue Wednesday on Centre Court with the women's singles quarterfinal matchup between No. 16 seed Simona Halep and No. 20 seeded Amanda Anisimova. Anisimova's run to the quarterfinals consisted of a third-round victory over No. 11 seeded Coco Gauff in three sets. Meanwhile, Halep's highest-seeded adversary so far was her Round of 16 matchups, where the Romanian defeated No. 4 seeded Paula Badosa in straight sets on Monday.

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Quarterfinals Today:

Match Date: July 6, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

On the men's singles side, meanwhile, the action continues on Wednesday when No. 2 seeded Rafael Nadal matches up against No. 11 ranked Taylor Fritz for a spot in the tournament semifinals.

Nadal most recently faced Botic van de Zandschulp in the Round of 16, winning the matchup in straight sets thanks to a tiebreaker win in the final set. The win makes it back-to-back straight-set victories after the Spaniard defeated Italian Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets in the third round on Saturday.

Fritz, meanwhile, will be facing his first seeded opponent in Nadal on Wednesday, with the 24-year-old American hoping to make his way into the final four of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships with a win against the Spanish giant on Centre Court.

