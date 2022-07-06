How to watch Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon
On Wednesday, July 6, turn on ESPN to see Ajla Tomljanovic match up against Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in London, United Kingdom.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Wednesday, July 6
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Tomljanovic vs. Rybakina Matchup Info
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|Elena Rybakina
44
World Rank
23
19-16
2022 Match Record
23-14
39-35
2022 Set Record
49-26
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Elena Rybakina Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16 on Monday, Tomljanovic defeated No. 37-ranked Alize Cornet, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
- Rybakina is coming off a 7-5, 6-3 victory over No. 80-ranked Petra Martic in the Round of 16 on Monday.
- Tomljanovic has played 35 matches this year (across all court types), and 21.5 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches).
- Tomljanovic has won 63.8% of her service games so far this year, and 38.6% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Tomljanovic has won 71.7% of her games on serve, and 41.1% on return.
- Through 37 matches so far this year, Rybakina has played 20.4 games per match (20.4 in three-set matches) and won 54.7% of them (across all court types).
- Rybakina has won 31.5% of her return games this year, and 78% of her service games.
- Rybakina has won 83.8% of her service games on grass, and 24.4% of her return games.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Quarterfinals: No. 1 Court
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
