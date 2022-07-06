Skip to main content

How to watch Amanda Anisimova vs. Simona Halep at Wimbledon

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to ESPN to watch Simona Halep take on Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

How to watch Simona Halep vs. Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Wednesday, July 6
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Halep vs. Anisimova Matchup Info

Simona HalepAmanda Anisimova

18

World Rank

25

30-9

2022 Match Record

29-10

64-20

2022 Set Record

61-30

Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Last Tournament

Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Semifinal

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Simona Halep vs. Amanda Anisimova Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 16 on Monday, Halep defeated No. 4-ranked Paula Badosa, 6-1, 6-2.
  • In the Round of 16, Anisimova was victorious 6-2, 6-3 against Harmony Tan on Monday.
  • In her 39 matches so far this year across all court types, Halep has played an average of 19 games (19 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Halep has won 74.5% of her games on serve, and 48.5% on return.
  • Halep has won 78.4% of her service games on grass, and 54.7% of her return games.
  • Anisimova has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) in her 39 matches this year across all court types.
  • Anisimova has won 41.1% of her return games this year, and 71.6% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Anisimova has won 77.9% of her games on serve, and 36.5% on return.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Quarterfinals: No. 1 Court

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
