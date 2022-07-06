How to watch Amanda Anisimova vs. Simona Halep at Wimbledon
Tune in to ESPN to watch Simona Halep take on Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday.
How to watch Simona Halep vs. Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Wednesday, July 6
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Halep vs. Anisimova Matchup Info
|Simona Halep
|Amanda Anisimova
18
World Rank
25
30-9
2022 Match Record
29-10
64-20
2022 Set Record
61-30
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Last Tournament
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Semifinal
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Simona Halep vs. Amanda Anisimova Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16 on Monday, Halep defeated No. 4-ranked Paula Badosa, 6-1, 6-2.
- In the Round of 16, Anisimova was victorious 6-2, 6-3 against Harmony Tan on Monday.
- In her 39 matches so far this year across all court types, Halep has played an average of 19 games (19 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Halep has won 74.5% of her games on serve, and 48.5% on return.
- Halep has won 78.4% of her service games on grass, and 54.7% of her return games.
- Anisimova has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) in her 39 matches this year across all court types.
- Anisimova has won 41.1% of her return games this year, and 71.6% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Anisimova has won 77.9% of her games on serve, and 36.5% on return.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Quarterfinals: No. 1 Court
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
AM/EST
