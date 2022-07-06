Skip to main content

How to watch Cristian Garin vs. Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

To watch Wednesday's head-to-head matchup between No. 40 Nick Kyrgios and No. 43 Cristian Garin in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, tune in to ESPN.

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Wednesday, July 6
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Garin vs. Kyrgios Matchup Info

Cristian GarinNick Kyrgios

43

World Rank

40

15-13

2022 Match Record

22-7

41-41

2022 Set Record

46-22

Viking International Eastbourne

Last Tournament

Mallorca Championships

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Cristian Garin vs. Nick Kyrgios Recent Performance

  • Garin beat No. 27-ranked Alex de Minaur 2-6, 5-7, 7-6, 6-4, 7-6 on Monday to reach the quarterfinals.
  • Kyrgios beat No. 56-ranked Brandon Nakashima 4-6, 6-4, 7-6, 3-6, 2-6 on Monday to reach the quarterfinals.
  • Through 28 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Garin has played 27.6 games per match (39.3 in five-set matches) and won 49.6% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Garin has won 70.5% of his service games and 28.7% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Garin has won 76.1% of his games on serve, and 29.7% on return.
  • Kyrgios has played 24.4 games per match (40.3 in five-set matches) in his 29 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • So far this year, Kyrgios has won 91.1% of his service games and 20.3% of his return games.
  • Kyrgios has won 92.7% of his service games on grass, and 17.9% of his return games.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Quarterfinals: Centre Court

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
