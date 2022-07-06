How to watch Cristian Garin vs. Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon
To watch Wednesday's head-to-head matchup between No. 40 Nick Kyrgios and No. 43 Cristian Garin in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, tune in to ESPN.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Wednesday, July 6
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Garin vs. Kyrgios Matchup Info
|Cristian Garin
|Nick Kyrgios
43
World Rank
40
15-13
2022 Match Record
22-7
41-41
2022 Set Record
46-22
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Mallorca Championships
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Cristian Garin vs. Nick Kyrgios Recent Performance
- Garin beat No. 27-ranked Alex de Minaur 2-6, 5-7, 7-6, 6-4, 7-6 on Monday to reach the quarterfinals.
- Kyrgios beat No. 56-ranked Brandon Nakashima 4-6, 6-4, 7-6, 3-6, 2-6 on Monday to reach the quarterfinals.
- Through 28 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Garin has played 27.6 games per match (39.3 in five-set matches) and won 49.6% of them.
- Thus far this year, Garin has won 70.5% of his service games and 28.7% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Garin has won 76.1% of his games on serve, and 29.7% on return.
- Kyrgios has played 24.4 games per match (40.3 in five-set matches) in his 29 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- So far this year, Kyrgios has won 91.1% of his service games and 20.3% of his return games.
- Kyrgios has won 92.7% of his service games on grass, and 17.9% of his return games.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Quarterfinals: Centre Court
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
