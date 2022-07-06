Skip to main content

How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at Wimbledon

Wednesday's quarterfinals of Wimbledon pits Ajla Tomljanovic versus Elena Rybakina at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The match is available to watch on ESPN.

How to watch Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Wednesday, July 6
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Tomljanovic vs. Rybakina Matchup Info

Ajla TomljanovicElena Rybakina

44

World Rank

23

19-16

2022 Match Record

23-14

39-35

2022 Set Record

49-26

Viking International Eastbourne

Last Tournament

Viking International Eastbourne

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Elena Rybakina Recent Performance

  • Tomljanovic is coming off a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 37-ranked Alize Cornet in the Round of 16 on Monday.
  • In the Round of 16, Rybakina won 7-5, 6-3 against Petra Martic on Monday.
  • Through 35 matches so far this year (across all court types), Tomljanovic has played 21.5 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches) and won 51.2% of them.
  • So far this year, Tomljanovic has won 38.6% of her return games and 63.8% of her service games.
  • On grass, Tomljanovic has won 71.7% of her service games and 41.1% of her return games.
  • Through 37 matches this year, Rybakina has played 20.4 games per match (20.4 in three-set matches) and won 54.7% of them (across all court types).
  • Rybakina has won 31.5% of her return games this year, and 78% of her service games.
  • On grass, Rybakina has won 83.8% of her service games and 24.4% of her return games.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Quarterfinals: No. 1 Court

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
