How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at Wimbledon
Wednesday's quarterfinals of Wimbledon pits Ajla Tomljanovic versus Elena Rybakina at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The match is available to watch on ESPN.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Wednesday, July 6
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Tomljanovic vs. Rybakina Matchup Info
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|Elena Rybakina
44
World Rank
23
19-16
2022 Match Record
23-14
39-35
2022 Set Record
49-26
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Elena Rybakina Recent Performance
- Tomljanovic is coming off a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 37-ranked Alize Cornet in the Round of 16 on Monday.
- In the Round of 16, Rybakina won 7-5, 6-3 against Petra Martic on Monday.
- Through 35 matches so far this year (across all court types), Tomljanovic has played 21.5 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches) and won 51.2% of them.
- So far this year, Tomljanovic has won 38.6% of her return games and 63.8% of her service games.
- On grass, Tomljanovic has won 71.7% of her service games and 41.1% of her return games.
- Through 37 matches this year, Rybakina has played 20.4 games per match (20.4 in three-set matches) and won 54.7% of them (across all court types).
- Rybakina has won 31.5% of her return games this year, and 78% of her service games.
- On grass, Rybakina has won 83.8% of her service games and 24.4% of her return games.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Quarterfinals: No. 1 Court
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
AM/EST
