How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Cristian Garin at Wimbledon

The quarterfinals of Wimbledon in London is the destination where Nick Kyrgios and Cristian Garin will meet for their July 6 match, which can be watched on ESPN.

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Wednesday, July 6
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Garin vs. Kyrgios Matchup Info

Cristian GarinNick Kyrgios

43

World Rank

40

15-13

2022 Match Record

22-7

41-41

2022 Set Record

46-22

Viking International Eastbourne

Last Tournament

Mallorca Championships

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Cristian Garin vs. Nick Kyrgios Recent Performance

  • Garin beat Alex de Minaur 2-6, 5-7, 7-6, 6-4, 7-6 on Monday in the Round of 16.
  • Kyrgios is coming off a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6, 3-6, 2-6 victory over No. 56-ranked Brandon Nakashima in the Round of 16 on Monday.
  • Garin has played 28 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 27.6 games per match (39.3 in five-set matches).
  • Garin has won 70.5% of his service games so far this year, and 28.7% of his return games.
  • Garin has won 76.1% of his service games on grass, and 29.7% of his return games.
  • Through 29 matches so far this year, Kyrgios has played 24.4 games per match (40.3 in five-set matches) and won 56.1% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Kyrgios has won 20.3% of his return games this year, and 91.1% of his service games.
  • On grass, Kyrgios has won 92.7% of his service games and 17.9% of his return games.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Quarterfinals: No. 1 Court

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
