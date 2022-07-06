How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Cristian Garin at Wimbledon
The quarterfinals of Wimbledon in London is the destination where Nick Kyrgios and Cristian Garin will meet for their July 6 match, which can be watched on ESPN.
How to watch Cristian Garin vs. Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Wednesday, July 6
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Garin vs. Kyrgios Matchup Info
|Cristian Garin
|Nick Kyrgios
43
World Rank
40
15-13
2022 Match Record
22-7
41-41
2022 Set Record
46-22
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Mallorca Championships
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Cristian Garin vs. Nick Kyrgios Recent Performance
- Garin beat Alex de Minaur 2-6, 5-7, 7-6, 6-4, 7-6 on Monday in the Round of 16.
- Kyrgios is coming off a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6, 3-6, 2-6 victory over No. 56-ranked Brandon Nakashima in the Round of 16 on Monday.
- Garin has played 28 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 27.6 games per match (39.3 in five-set matches).
- Garin has won 70.5% of his service games so far this year, and 28.7% of his return games.
- Garin has won 76.1% of his service games on grass, and 29.7% of his return games.
- Through 29 matches so far this year, Kyrgios has played 24.4 games per match (40.3 in five-set matches) and won 56.1% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Kyrgios has won 20.3% of his return games this year, and 91.1% of his service games.
- On grass, Kyrgios has won 92.7% of his service games and 17.9% of his return games.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Quarterfinals: No. 1 Court
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
AM/EST
