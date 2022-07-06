How to watch Rafael Nadal vs. Taylor Fritz at Wimbledon
Fire up ESPN on Wednesday to watch the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, which features Taylor Fritz taking on Rafael Nadal.
How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Wednesday, July 6
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Grass
Fritz vs. Nadal Matchup Info
|Taylor Fritz
|Rafael Nadal
14
World Rank
4
26-9
2022 Match Record
35-3
69-32
2022 Set Record
85-21
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
French Open
Runner-Up
Last Result
Runner-Up
Taylor Fritz vs. Rafael Nadal Recent Performance
- Fritz beat No. 99-ranked Jason Kubler 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 on Monday to make the quarterfinals.
- In the Round of 16, Nadal was victorious 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 versus Botic Van de Zandschulp on Monday.
- Fritz has played 28.4 games per match (35.5 in five-set matches) in his 35 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Fritz has won 27.2% of his return games and 82.6% of his service games.
- On grass, Fritz has won 90.4% of his service games and 25.6% of his return games.
- Nadal has played 27 games per match (32.8 in five-set matches) in his 38 matches this year across all court types.
- Nadal has won 35.1% of his return games so far this year, and 83.9% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Nadal has won 86.6% of his games on serve, and 33.3% on return.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Quarterfinals: No. 1 Court
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)