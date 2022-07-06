How to watch Simona Halep vs. Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon
On Wednesday, July 6 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Amanda Anisimova and Simona Halep meet for a matchup in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. Watch it on ESPN.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Wednesday, July 6
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Halep vs. Anisimova Matchup Info
|Simona Halep
|Amanda Anisimova
18
World Rank
25
30-9
2022 Match Record
29-10
64-20
2022 Set Record
61-30
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Last Tournament
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Semifinal
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Simona Halep vs. Amanda Anisimova Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16, Halep won 6-1, 6-2 against Paula Badosa on Monday.
- Anisimova defeated Harmony Tan 6-2, 6-3 on Monday in the Round of 16.
- Through 39 matches this year (across all court types), Halep has played 19.0 games per match (19.0 in three-set matches) and won 61.4% of them.
- Halep has won 48.5% of her return games so far this year, and 74.5% of her service games.
- Halep has won 78.4% of her service games on grass, and 54.7% of her return games.
- Through 39 matches this year, Anisimova has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) and won 55.9% of them (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Anisimova has won 41.1% of her return games and 71.6% of her service games.
- Anisimova has won 77.9% of her service games on grass, and 36.5% of her return games.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Quarterfinals: No. 1 Court
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
