How to watch Simona Halep vs. Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, July 6 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Amanda Anisimova and Simona Halep meet for a matchup in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. Watch it on ESPN.

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Wednesday, July 6
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  Court Surface: Grass
  • Court Surface: Grass

Halep vs. Anisimova Matchup Info

Simona HalepAmanda Anisimova

18

World Rank

25

30-9

2022 Match Record

29-10

64-20

2022 Set Record

61-30

Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Last Tournament

Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Semifinal

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Simona Halep vs. Amanda Anisimova Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 16, Halep won 6-1, 6-2 against Paula Badosa on Monday.
  • Anisimova defeated Harmony Tan 6-2, 6-3 on Monday in the Round of 16.
  • Through 39 matches this year (across all court types), Halep has played 19.0 games per match (19.0 in three-set matches) and won 61.4% of them.
  • Halep has won 48.5% of her return games so far this year, and 74.5% of her service games.
  • Halep has won 78.4% of her service games on grass, and 54.7% of her return games.
  • Through 39 matches this year, Anisimova has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) and won 55.9% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Anisimova has won 41.1% of her return games and 71.6% of her service games.
  • Anisimova has won 77.9% of her service games on grass, and 36.5% of her return games.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Quarterfinals: No. 1 Court

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
