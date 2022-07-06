How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon
ESPN is where you can see Wednesday's competition between Taylor Fritz and Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon.
How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Wednesday, July 6
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Grass
Fritz vs. Nadal Matchup Info
|Taylor Fritz
|Rafael Nadal
14
World Rank
4
26-9
2022 Match Record
35-3
69-32
2022 Set Record
85-21
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
French Open
Runner-Up
Last Result
Runner-Up
Taylor Fritz vs. Rafael Nadal Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16, Fritz was victorious 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 against Jason Kubler on Monday.
- In the Round of 16, Nadal won 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 against Botic Van de Zandschulp on Monday.
- Through 35 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Fritz has played 28.4 games per match (35.5 in five-set matches) and won 54.8% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Fritz has won 82.6% of his games on serve, and 27.2% on return.
- On grass, Fritz has won 90.4% of his service games and 25.6% of his return games.
- Nadal has played 38 matches this year, and 27.0 games per match across all court types (32.8 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Nadal has won 35.1% of his return games and 83.9% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Nadal has won 86.6% of his games on serve, and 33.3% on return.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Quarterfinals: No. 1 Court
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)