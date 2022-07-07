How to Wacth Wimbledon, Mixed Doubles: Stream Live, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Mixed Doubles, Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The mixed doubles championship game at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships gets underway on Thursday on Centre Court.

The championship game is set for the mixed doubles on Thursday, with Matthew Ebden and Samantha Stosur going up against Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski on Centre Court.

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon ChampionshipsMixed Doubles, Championship Today:

Match Date: July 7, 2022

Match Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Mixed Doubles, Championship on fuboTV:

Ebden and Stosur knocked off the American duo of Jack Sock and Coco Gauff in three sets on Wednesday in the mixed doubles semifinals on Court 3. The Australian couple won the first and third sets of the match to book their place in the championship game on Thursday. Before that, Ebden and Stosur defeated the British duo of Jonny O'Mara and Alicia Barnett in straight sets in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Krawczyk and Skupski defeated the No. 6 seeded duo of Sania Mirza and Mate Pavić in three sets on Wednesday in the mixed doubles semifinals. The No. 2 seeded couple lost the first set but would win the following two sets in a row to advance to the championship game on Thursday.

















