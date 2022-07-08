How to Watch Wimbledon Men Semifinals, Djovkovic vs. Norrie

The top-two seeded men's players at the 2022 Wimbledon championships have advanced to the semifinal round which gets underway on Friday at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. No. 1 Novak Djokovic will be facing British professional and No. 9 seeded Cameron Norrie on Friday, while No. 2 Rafael Nadal will potentially be going up against Nick Kyrgios, one of this year's most talked-about players at Wimbledon for both on-and-off-court reasons.

Nadal advanced to the final four after doing away with young American Taylor Fritz in a five-set thriller on Wednesday. Fritz won the first and the third sets of the match, only for the Spanish giant to win the second, third and fifth sets to go along with a tiebreaker in the final set to put the No. 2 seed in the semifinals.

However, his status for the match is very much up in question as he is reportedly dealing with a stomach injury, with reports indicating he might drop out of the match altogether, allowing Kyrgios to reach the final.

Meanwhile, amid off-court issues coming to light on the same day, Kyrgios defeated Cristian Garín in straight sets to advance to his first-ever grand-slam final four.

On the other side of the bracket, Djokovic defeated Jannik Sinner in five sets while Norrie did the same against David Goffin to advance to the 2022 Wimbledon championships gentlemen's semifinals.

